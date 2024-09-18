Boost for businesses as cafés and pubs increase in Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven Enterprise Zone has welcomed the arrival of a raft of pub and café openings in the town this year which will give both businesses and residents more choice.

The Seaford Piggery has moved into The Ship and is now offering hog roasts, while Harvey’s pub The Bridge has reopened with a traditional menu and cocktails. Mamoosh Riverside has opened a deli, café and takeaway at the Marine Workshops and Drink & Dine Café Lounge is open for breakfast, lunch, tapas and drinks in the High Street.

Businesses in the town have been calling for more places to eat out to enable them to take employees and clients out.

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “A survey we carried out with Newhaven businesses revealed they needed more places to eat out in the town so the addition of these pubs and cafés will be a real boost to our local economy.

“It will also build on the town’s appeal as a place to set up a business and of course as a visitor destination.

“Newhaven has been growing its reputation as a destination with a series of art exhibitions and a growing pub and café scene will only enhance the visitor experience, as we work hard to achieve our ambition of transforming Newhaven into a major contributor to the Sussex economy by 2030.

“With our Town Centre Revitalisation Fund, designed to help shops in Newhaven improve their visual appeal already proving popular, there is a sense that Newhaven is changing for the better.”

Mamoosh Riverside’s new café and deli was joined by Lewes brewery Abyss setting up a pop up at The Sidings this summer.

Einat Chalmers, Mamoosh Bakery and Mamoosh Riverside founder said: “This expansion, a sister company to our thriving bakery, was a strategic move. Mamoosh Bakery, in its quest for SALSA food accreditation, needed independence, and the deli required a larger space to meet the increasing demand.

“Since our expansion to the riverside venue in June, we have been delighted by the positive response and the growth in our trade. Many more new customers have prompted us to look at expanding our winter menu and offering a wider choice. Next year, we plan to work with Hospitable Environment to run two local community events.

“The Look Again Festival gave Newhaven fantastic exposure both in Sussex and nationally. It has been a breath of fresh air. We hope this continues and encourages more visitors, new residents, and innovative businesses to move into the town.”

Historic Harvey’s pub The Bridge reopened in Newhaven High Street and has been taken over by the team behind The Dorset in Lewes and Dinkum in Polegate.

Originally built in the 18th century, this Georgian residence famously housed King Louis Philippe of France and Queen Marie Amelie after they fled during the French revolution.

The pub has launched its food menu which includes dishes such as fish and chips, burgers, scampi and chips, as well as vegetarian options such as battered halloumi and wild mushroom and pesto tagliatelle and more.

Vicki Skippings took over running The Ship in the High Street this summer with Jason Matthews, who needed a bigger space to meet demand for the established takeaway The Seaford Piggery.

They are working on reopening the function room, have decorated and have introduced live music and entertainment at the weekends. The kitchen is offering dishes such as freshly cooked Piggery roasts, Yorkshire pudding wraps and dessert waffles, with all meats supplied locally from Walbrins in Seaford, burgers made inhouse and bread and rolls delivered fresh every day from the local bakery.

Plans for the future include converting the third floor into a three-bed holiday apartment.

Vicki said: “I think the rebranding and change in business here at the Ship, the reopening of The Bridge and the Abyss pop up can only bring more people into the town centre.

“The three pubs in the town centre, The Bridge, The White Hart and us in The Ship all have different business models and different target audiences so being able to provide something for everyone is a massive win for the town.”

Further up the High Street, the newly renovated Drink & Dine Café Lounge is open every day from 9am until late serving coffees and breakfasts – including its signature French toast - tapas, bar nibbles, sharing plates, dinner and Sunday lunches, with an à la carte menu on weekends and imported Budvar on tap.

Owner Lucie Dolinek said: "We wanted to deliver something that every high street deserves, but Newhaven didn't yet have. The idea of a small, independent, family-run business is what we set out to do, and we hope everyone will enjoy our hospitality."

The café lounge is family-friendly, offering a kids’ menu plus drawing tablets and chalk for children. Drink & Dine will be hosting a series of events and workshops throughout the year for adults and children, starting with indoor and outdoor cinema later this month, followed by Halloween workshops in October and Christmas Parties from end of November. The Lounge is also available for private hire.

For more information, please visit: https://newhavenenterprisezone.com/