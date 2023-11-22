Borde Hill Wins Garden Media Guild Award for Social Media Brand Influencer of the Year

Borde Hill Garden in West Sussex is thrilled to be announced as winner of the esteemed Garden Media Guild Brand Social Media Influencer of the Year award. The announcement was made during a prestigious awards ceremony held at the Savoy Hotel on Friday 17th November.

The Garden Media Guild is a professional association that brings together garden writers, authors, photographers, broadcasters, editors, social media influencers and lecturers.

This significant honour celebrates Borde Hill's commitment to inspiring and educating its followers about the wonders of gardening and horticulture. The award is in recognition of Borde Hill’s beautiful photography, exceptional audience interaction, and sound horticultural advice. Through its vibrant and engaging social media channels, Borde Hill extends the beauty of its renowned Garden, showcasing its nationally significant plant collection while igniting a lasting love for gardening.

Not only does Borde Hill reach a wider audience through social media, but it also remains deeply connected to the local community. Its commitment to community engagement is exemplified by initiatives such as the 'Reinventing Borde Hill' project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. This project is focussed on opening up 110 acres of heritage-listed Parkland, fostering a connection between the local community and the restorative power of nature. It aims to inspire future generations through outdoor learning while safeguarding their rare collection of flora and fauna, promoting increased biodiversity.

The Borde Hill team collecting the award

Borde Hill was nominated alongside renowned brands such as the Royal Horticultural Society, Gardens Illustrated, Dahlia Beach, and Garden Organic. The win is a testament to Borde Hill's exceptional dedication and the impact it has made to the gardening community. Director Jay Goddard (née Stephenson Clarke), 5th generation Family custodian of the Estate, says ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have been announced as winners at the GMG Awards. We are a small, family business and our team work passionately to share the beauty of our Garden and inspire others to celebrate the joy of nature. A huge well done to all of the team for their hard work – what a great way to end the season.’

The team at Borde Hill would like to express their gratitude to their growing followers whose support has been instrumental in achieving this prestigious award. It is the passion and dedication of their followers that has helped elevate Borde Hill's social profile, making it a noteworthy influence in the horticultural world.

The Garden will be open daily from 10th February to 22nd December 2024, 10am-5pm (10am-3pm from 1st November).

Admission: Adults: £12, Concession: £11.50, Child (aged 3-16): £8, Group (15+): £9.50pp pre-paid, Garden Tours: £100 (for up to 25 people), Specialist Tours (Historic Archive Tour - A Celebration of Planting Excellence): £180 (for up to 25 people), Sussex Prairie Garden Joint Offer: £21pp (15+), Bluebell Railway Joint Offer: £25.50pp (15+).