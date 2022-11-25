Emergency services have closed the A259 at Bosham following a collision this afternoon.

Crews were called to the A259 before the Bosham roundabout following reports of a collision today (Friday, November 25). There have been no serious injuries, according to one police officer.

The road has since been closed by emergency services and the fire service has said it will remain shut for a ‘considerable time’ and motorists should avoid the area.

Travel sources have said traffic is very slow in the area leading up to the roundabout.

PC Tom Van Der Wee of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “We’re on scene dealing with a road traffic collision on the A259, Bosham. Thankfully those involved are not seriously injured but it is a complex incident so the road is closed and will be for at least the next hour or so.”