Bosham Primary school delight with their adaptation of Lion King

It was the first time that the school had done a whole school production, largely because of space constraints, but thanks to the generosity of Graylingwell Chapel it was possible for almost 200 children from Reception to Year 6 to thrill their parents, siblings, grandparents and friends last week.
Parents were able to enjoy three performances and Producer Michelle Earnshaw spoke about how special it was to bring the whole school together.
"Our school is committed to providing unique opportunities that make learning irresistible. This was the very best of learning experiences! The team worked so hard and the whole school was living and breathing this project. It made me feel very proud to be part of the Bosham Primary school family; to see everyone unite in this way."
One parent said: "It was joyous - it was what we all needed."
All the children have spent time making wonderfully detailed masks to depict the animals. Whilst the highlight was the whole school on stage singing the Circle of LIfe, other classics including Hakuna Matata and Can you feel the Love tonight, delighted the audience.
Mark Richmond, acting Headteacher said he was very proud of how well the staff, parents and children had worked together.
"When the children's voices filled the Chapel, with the various songs from the production, everyone was filled with pride and joy what what our little school had achieved.
"Our children, led by our Year 6, have started our summer off with a bang. We will miss them as they move on to pastures new, but they have left us with memories that will last a lifetime."