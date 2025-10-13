Both actor and writer for new campus drama on the Chichester stage

Jamie Bogyo is both writer and actor for Safe Space, the final play in the 2025 Minerva season at Chichester Festival Theatre (Oct 11-Nov 8), a play which harks back to his days at Yale.

The winds of change are blowing through the elite ivy-league halls of one of America’s most prestigious universities. For students Isaiah, Connor, Annabelle, Omar and Stacy, on the precipice of starting their adult lives, life is no longer about getting through a political science lecture with a hangover and auditioning for the school acapella group. Confronting the injustices of the past is top of the agenda – starting with the fact that the college is named after a notorious defender of slavery.

“The play is based on events that happened in 2016 but I started writing it in 2017 when I was in my second year at RADA. But I was inspired by my time at Yale. I was at Yale as an undergraduate. I'm American. I grew up in New York and I went to college at Yale where I spent five years. I had a really good time there. I am very grateful to the university but it's hard to describe in a few words because it was such an intense experience. I met some amazing people. And it was a great starting point for this play. When I moved to England to pursue being an actor, I found that so many conversations around identity politics were being so hotly pursued by my British peers.”

Hence the play developed but also it was perhaps a question needing distance from the actual events.

“The play is inspired by the debate around the renaming of Calhoun College (to Grace Hopper College in 2017 due to its namesake's legacy as a slavery advocate), but the play is really about how the debates affect the lives of the five characters who are trying to find their own identity. The backdrop to that is the political debates, and that’s the environment that the characters find them themselves in as they try to navigate a world that is shifting.”

Originally Jamie wasn’t going to be in his own play and then he decided that he would be: “It is my first play and there’s so much that goes into it. But then we did a couple of workshops and we started adding music into it. There is a huge amount of acapella singing in it. The characters’ language is so heightened that we wanted the play to have a different emotional language for when language actually fails them.”

Jamie is delighted that he is taking the stage in the piece: “It’s really cool. It is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve never been dead set that I had to be in my own play but it feels like it makes a lot of sense for this project. It’s such an amazing experience and it is definitely pushing me. Being an actor is pushing me as a writer and vice versa.

“I try to wear my actor’s hat from 10 to 6 and then from 6 to 10 I try to wear the writer’s hat and I don’t get much time for wearing a sleeping hat! But luckily we had developed the play really, really deeply for a year. It is not like I'm writing whole new scenes and it is not like the whole thing is shifting tectonically but sometimes stuff happens in the rehearsal room that is just so brilliant that you want to include it because it’s such an amazing cast and everyone is so playful and so committed. Everyone is bringing so much of themselves to it that you can discover things in the rehearsal room bouncing off the walls that you can’t discover when it is just bouncing off the walls of your own head. That’s what I love about writing – when it becomes collaborative.

“And I’m so grateful that they’re doing it in Chichester. Chichester has been so supportive. It’s an extremely ambitious play in multiple ways, in scope and in politics and in the form in which it is addressing all that. It is not a musical but there’s quite a lot of acapella singing in it and Chichester has been really behind the vision. I met Justin Audibert the day after he became artistic director in Chichester and he just said that he wanted to do the play. The play is zeitgeisty and provocative and hopefully good fun, and Chichester has got a really great audience. They really understand good drama.”