Boy, 13, missing from East Sussex
Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Eastbourne.
Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Tae, aged 13, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?
"Tae is 13, around 5'3 slim with dark brown cropped curly hair.
"It is believed that Tae could be wearing either a blue tracksuit, or a white Nike T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with red on them.
Anyone who sees Tae is asked to call 101, quoting reference 862 of 18/06.
