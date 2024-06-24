Tae. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Tae, aged 13, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?

"Tae is 13, around 5'3 slim with dark brown cropped curly hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is believed that Tae could be wearing either a blue tracksuit, or a white Nike T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with red on them.

"Tae has links to areas around Eastbourne, Hastings, Tunbridge Wells and Brighton.”