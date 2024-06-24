Boy, 13, missing from East Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:22 BST
Tae. Photo: Sussex PoliceTae. Photo: Sussex Police
Tae. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Tae, aged 13, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?

"Tae is 13, around 5'3 slim with dark brown cropped curly hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is believed that Tae could be wearing either a blue tracksuit, or a white Nike T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with red on them.

"Tae has links to areas around Eastbourne, Hastings, Tunbridge Wells and Brighton.”

Anyone who sees Tae is asked to call 101, quoting reference 862 of 18/06.

Related topics:EastbourneNikeHastingsBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.