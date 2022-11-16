Bra banks installed at Eastbourne housing development to help fight breast cancer

Barratt David Wilson Homes has partnered with Against Breast Cancer to install two ‘bra banks’ at its Meadowburne Place development on St Martins Road in Eastbourne.

The Barratt David Wilson Homes' team at the Meadowburne Place's Sales and Marketing Suite with the bra banks

The scheme encourages local people to donate old or unwanted bras to the charity via drop-off points in order to help raise funds for pioneering research, with the charity receiving £700 for every tonne collected.

The bras are given a new lease of life in countries such as Togo, Ghana and Kenya and other developing countries where they remain expensive to produce locally.

Staff at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ Meadowburne Place development also dressed in pink PPE to raise awareness for the cause.

Residents in Eastbourne are invited to drop off their bras at the bra banks, either at the Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes Sales and Marketing Suites, on Mondays between 12:30pm to 5:30pm or Tuesday-Sundays between 10am and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad