Brand new Citizen Advice Bureau launches in Chichester

In a significant move aimed at bolstering community support, Chichester City Council has announced the appointment of two advisers (job sharing) from the Citizens Advice Bureau to be working from The Council House in Chichester. This initiative, a direct outcome of the Chichester City Business Plan, is designed to provide residents with comprehensive assistance on a variety of issues.

Starting on Monday, 24 July 2024, an adviser will be available to the public from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The service will be hosted in a dedicated office at the Chichester City Council Offices, located in The Council House on North Street, conveniently situated opposite the M&S Clothing store.

The Citizens Advice Bureau adviser will be on hand to offer expert guidance on a broad spectrum of problems including financial difficulties, family issues, health concerns, employment matters, consumer rights, immigration queries, legal advice, travel, and transport issues. This walk-in service, operated through the Chichester & Arun Citizens Advice Bureau, ensures that no appointment is necessary, making it easier for residents to access the help they need.

“We are here to help,” stated a spokesperson from the Chichester City Council. “This initiative underscores our commitment to addressing the diverse needs of our community. By providing a full-time adviser, we aim to offer residents a reliable and accessible resource for tackling various challenges.”

The establishment of this service aligns with the goals outlined in the Chichester City Business Plan, which emphasised the need for enhanced support services within the community. The plan highlighted the importance of accessible advice and assistance, prompting the Council to take proactive steps in fulfilling these objectives.

Local residents have already expressed their appreciation for this new service. Laura McBride, a Chichester resident, commented, “Having a dedicated adviser available throughout the week is a fantastic addition to our city. It’s reassuring to know that expert help is readily available for any issues we might face.”

Chichester City Council encourages all residents in need of advice or support to take advantage of this new service. By addressing problems promptly and effectively, the Council hopes to foster a more resilient and well-supported community.

