Brand new £18million Angmering Grange care home is now open

An £18m, luxury care home which features a cinema, café, hair salon and it’s very own, one-of-a-kind ice cream parlour has officially opened in Angmering, West Sussex.

097- General Manager Ray Arnold, Founder Avnish Goyal CBE, Managing Director Aneurin Brown, Angmering Parish Council Chair Nikki Hamilton Street enjoy an ice cream with Angmering Grange’s first residents Anne Evans, Margaret Upfold, and Sheila Gage.

100 interested guests, including Angmering Parish Council Chair Nikki Hamilton-Street, were invited to experience the new, 74 bed, residential, dementia and nursing home on Roundstone Lane.

This includes; 10 luxurious suites which form part of a unique offering called The Residences, which gives residents access to premium services and amenities, an exclusive bar, fine dining and concierge services.

Other features at the home include; a sensory room to support residents living with dementia, an indoor garden room and activity area which will be used for art and bird watching and a sweet treats room designed to be reminiscent of ice cream parlours in the past and to provoke positive memories.

Angmering Grange care home is officially open

Meanwhile outside there is spectacular landscaped gardens and two large terraces, a summer house, gardening club area with raised planters, a Royal Mail post-box and fitness equipment to help residents continue their love of gardening, exercise and the great outdoors.

The afternoon event which was attended by local businesses and care professionals alike was concluded by speeches and a performance from the Cancer United Choir.

General Manager at Angmering Grange Care Home, Ray Arnold said: “I am delighted that Angmering Grange is now officially open! We have 80 dedicated, team members who are passionate about supporting residents to thrive in later life.

“Much thought and consideration has gone into Angmering Grange to help residents live active, independent and fulfilled lives, we have lots of spaces residents and their loved ones can enjoy quality time together and make new memories.

“We cannot wait to see the home come to life as residents move in and we would like to thank the local community for the incredible, warm welcome we have received to date.”

Managing Director of Hallmark Care Homes which operates Angmering Grange, Aneurin Brown added: “I am so proud to be part of the team who have grouped together and have made Angmering Grange, the beautiful home that it is today.