Brand new youth centre now open in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new youth club opened its doors on Tuesday [18 June], which will engage young people in Hailsham and the surrounding area.

'The Station' Youth Centre, based on the lower floor of Hailsham Youth Service's newly acquired building in Western Road (formerly Hailsham Free Church), is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of the current school term.

The announcement of the opening of The Station Youth Centre is just part of an exciting new chapter for Hailsham Youth Service, following the recent purchase of new premises by the Town Council and relocation of the youth service's operational centre to Western Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Service, which this year celebrates 25 years of effective operation in Hailsham and Hellingly, has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people and grown from one operational base at 1 Market Square into an expanded service which operates throughout the local community.

The Station Youth Centre, Western Road

The service, which is funded and managed by the Town Council, provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Hellingly Youth Hub and Monday Youth Hub sessions on weekdays, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the ‘Friday Night Project’.

The new Hailsham Youth Service building, at which The Station Youth Centre is based, is suitably located close to the town centre and recreation ground (allowing the Service to stay at the centre of the community) and boasts high accessibility levels with disabled access provided and nearly 400m2 of space for young people and the wider community to use.

The ground-level main hall, housing The Station Youth Centre, has been transformed into a lounge-style space for young people, with comfortable seating areas and facilities including pool tables, air hockey, table tennis, table football, board games and X-Box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions at The Station Youth Centre are free to enter and offer activities such as crafts and cooking, with light snacks and refreshments available. The opening times for the remainder of the current school term are:

Hailsham Youth Service building, Western Road

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 3.15pm-5.15pm - School Years 6-8

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 6.15pm-8.30pm - School Years 9-12

The centre will close for the summer holidays in July and reopen in September to allow for necessary refurbishment work and upgrades to be carried out at the new building. For updates and further information on opening times, visit hailshamyouthservice.org or facebook.com/HailshamYouthService.

"The Station Youth Centre provides a safe place to motivate, inspire and empower young people in a constructive way, building community spirit and well-being, " said Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes. "The new centre will be a great addition to Hailsham, and I believe it will provide a safe space for many young people, but also give them a range of great opportunities just like the young people who attend the Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub and Friday Night Project receive."

"Within growing communities, provision needs to be made for young people, and by running this new, much larger and inclusive centre, our hope is to encourage them to take part in the wide range of activities organised by Hailsham Youth Service if they don't already."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Joyes added: "The relocation of our centre in Market Square to the new operational facility will completely transform the Service, making better use of space, establishing a much more welcoming environment and empowering us to provide an even wider range of activities and support to young people in Hailsham and surrounding villages."

”I'm looking forward to seeing the benefits of the new youth centre and expansion of operations, this year itself being a very special one for Hailsham Youth Service which celebrates 25 years of dedicated operation."

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "By acquiring the new centre of operations for our youth service, we're optimistic that we can now go even further in terms of meeting the needs of young people through facilitated activities and support. In short, The Station Youth Centre which opens soon will be a great addition to Hailsham Youth Service's offering."