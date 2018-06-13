BREAKING: Fire raging at Hailsham industrial estate

A blaze is tearing through a scrapyard in Hailsham this evening (Wednesday).

Fire crews from across the county are currently at the scene of the serious fire at Ripley’s in Apex Way on the Diplocks industrial estate.

More than 25 firefighters are tackling the blaze in a yard and flames and black smoke can be seen billowing across the sky above the A22 and surrounding roads.

H Ripley & Co Ltd is a long established scrap merchant in the town.

The road onto Diplocks Way is closed in both directions from the A22 roundabout and South Road.