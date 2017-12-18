BREAKING: Major blaze in the heart of Newhaven

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze in Western Road, Newhaven, this morning (Monday, December 18).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it broke out at a disused school building and eight appliances are currently at the scene.

They said crews were called there at 10.48am and have asked locals to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

The spokesperson also said there were no reports of injuries at this stage.

