Brede spring craft fair raises funds for the Conquest Courtyards project

Crafters and visitors descended on Brede Village Hall last Saturday for The Friends of Conquest Hospital’s first craft fair of the year.

Crafters, visitors and volunteers enjoying the Spring Craft Fair.

A total of 25 stalls offered a variety of beautiful crafts from pottery to needlecraft, wooden art to stained glass and more besides.

With live entertainment generously provided by professional harpist Fiona Hosford, the atmosphere was fantastic and provided the perfect serenade for those visiting the fair.

Refreshments were very kindly served by a team of volunteers from Brede WI, with a huge array of homemade cakes and savoury baked goods on offer.

A tombola added to the fun of the event, and visitors were incredibly generous in their donations towards the charity.

The event raised a total of £1182.87 for Conquest 21, The Friends project to renovate the courtyards at Conquest Hospital. The funds raised from this event will go towards the courtyard garden for MacDonald Ward.

Angie Watson, Deputy GM of The Friends of Conquest thanked Fiona Hosford, the ladies from Brede WI and the regular Friends volunteers without whom this event wouldn’t have been possible. A big thank you to everyone who took part and contributed to the much-needed cause of beautifying our lovely local hospital.