Brede spring craft fair raises funds for the Conquest Courtyards project

A total of 25 stalls offered a variety of beautiful crafts from pottery to needlecraft, wooden art to stained glass and more besides.
With live entertainment generously provided by professional harpist Fiona Hosford, the atmosphere was fantastic and provided the perfect serenade for those visiting the fair.
Refreshments were very kindly served by a team of volunteers from Brede WI, with a huge array of homemade cakes and savoury baked goods on offer.
A tombola added to the fun of the event, and visitors were incredibly generous in their donations towards the charity.
The event raised a total of £1182.87 for Conquest 21, The Friends project to renovate the courtyards at Conquest Hospital. The funds raised from this event will go towards the courtyard garden for MacDonald Ward.
Angie Watson, Deputy GM of The Friends of Conquest thanked Fiona Hosford, the ladies from Brede WI and the regular Friends volunteers without whom this event wouldn’t have been possible. A big thank you to everyone who took part and contributed to the much-needed cause of beautifying our lovely local hospital.
The Friends next craft fair is to be held at Ewhurst and Staplecross Village Hall, on Saturday May 13 from 10m until 2pm. This fair will have over 27 stalls to browse, along with refreshments and a tombola.