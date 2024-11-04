Brede Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been so dark and gloomy lately it has completely messed up our dog who thinks her dinner should be at 3.30pm instead of between 4.30pm and 5pm. She is a Labrador and they do like food so she could be trying her luck! It doesn’t work. Some of the flowers are confused too we have azaleas out in flower and other flowers in flower that are usually dying down this time of year.

If you are a gardener you could start planting your Broad Beans as the ground is still warm enough. Cut back flowering shrubs that are over, including cutting the stalks on plants such as Hosta and giant Globe Thistle. Weed the borders taking out dead forget me knots and other annuals that have passed over it does make the garden look tidier.

A good idea is to sweep the paths or use the mower to cut up leaves then compost them, it saves paths becoming slippery and slugs and snails living under them, I tend to dig them in and not leave them on top for the same reason. We mulch the borders and garden with a good layer of compost to keep beds cosy for the winter.

Soon it will be time to take tender plants into the green house but before doing so it may be an idea to lag it against frosts. We find it pays off we lag all three of our greenhouses with bubble wrap but you could also use a fleece or to put over individual plants. Happy gardening!

I have been asked when trees need to be assembled for the Christmas Tree Festival. If you can bring them in on either Thursday 28th or Friday 29th the Church will be open by 9am through to about 4pm it would be good as the Church is going to be transformed ready for December 6th and 7th more details below.

Friday, November 8, Brede Farmers Market is from 10am to 12 where you will find many Stalls to wander around. The Frenchman was there last week so he will not be back for a month. The stalls do vary from week to week but there are a few who will be there every week you will also find hand knitted garments, handmade cushions and Gourmet dishes, fresh vegetables and meat, sewing necessities and more for you to peruse before sitting and having a coffee with a biscuit and chatting to your friend’s neighbours and family. Judie and Irene will be serving the refreshments thanks to all your support we have been able to replace the Scout Group’s Crockery that was stolen during the summer holidays.

Short Mat Bowls At 7pm

The Broad Oak. ELF evening Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion. The In House Band plays there, they can be followed on their facebook page or phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead.

Saturday, November 9, Trinity Methodist Church is open to anyone in the village and around the area on Saturday between 2pm and 4pm for reflection and quiet prayer for Remembrance. Just pop in for a few minutes or longer. operating. We look forward to your visit.

Sunday, November 10, strengths and weights 7.30am Circuit Training 8.30am in Brede Village Hall followed at 5pm by Table Tennis if you fancy a go do call in you will be welcomed.

Church opening times and contacts: St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be followed by the service of Remembrance at 10.45am. The 24th Hastings will be joining 1st Brede Scout Group, it will be inside the Church as the weather is so unpredictable. Hopefully they will be joined as usual by Broad Oak Fire Service and any other uniformed group The service will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, E-Mail: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Monday, November 11 - In Brede Village Hall at 11.30am – 3pm Rother District Council Annual Parish Assembly – all welcome to attend then at 6pm Strength and weights then at 7pm Circuit Training 8pm Fitness Bootcamp

Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office is hopefully there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. Also except Bank Holidays. There is an opportunity to bookswop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm in winter and cool in summer. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday, November 12. Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed ability Yoga at 7pm.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub.

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section.

Wednesday, November 13. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed by Zumba with Charlotte at 6pm. 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits a chance to relax, be warm, be happy and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, there is no reason why anyone in this Parish should feel lonely. All the profits go to charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 8826890

Brede Women’s Institute meet at 2pm the speaker will be Chris Richards, the subject Energy Champion in Brede Village Hall. Prospective new members welcome just turn up.

Thursday, November 14. All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise with Aisha followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 also with Aisha followed at 2pm by Vocality (a singing group for all) just turn up if you are interested in singing for fun; followed later at 6.30 pm, Pilates with Geraldine.

Friday, November 15. Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie and I will be serving your teas today.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering or google The Broad Oak/gastro pub Scroll down and there you will find everything you need to know.

Thursday, December 5. The Cranbrook Town Band Carol Concert is at 7.30pm in St George’s Church Brede. A wonderful start to your Christmas festivities; It is £10 entry and this will include mulled wine and mince or spiced apple pies. There will be a raffle and monies will be shared between the Church and the Royal British Legion.

Friday, December 6. The Christmas Tree Festival Many groups in the Parish are taking part and the school children and parents are welcome to St George’s Church Brede in the afternoon from 3.30pm to 5pm to view them. There will be refreshments available, stalls and a raffle that will be called on Saturday, December 7 at 3.45pm

Saturday, December 7. The Christmas Tree Festival and Follow the star for all in St George’s Church from 10am when morning refreshments will include shortbread fruit and cheese scones. From 12noon to 5pm there will be homemade soup and a roll for lunch and tea/mulled wine and mince pies from 2.30pm. The stalls and raffle will be open in the Church also after the Church Service on the Sunday until 12 noon.

Sunday, December 22. Singalong, in St George’s.

There are more events following but I will write them later or Parishioners can read the events coming up in the Parish Council Community News about to drop on your door mats. I would like to say that there are people who will be happy to drive people to events please let me know if you would like to go to any and require a lift. 01424 882037

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it as for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver