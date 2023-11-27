BRGT brings festive fun and furry friends to Hove Christmas Craft Fair

Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust (BRGT) is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Hove Christmas Craft Fair on December 1, 2023. The event promises an evening filled with festive cheer, arts and crafts, delicious food, and an array of gifts, ornaments, toys, and clothing, making it the perfect opportunity to kick off the holiday season.

BRGT’s Festive Touch: Running the Tombola

The BRGT team is gearing up to add a special touch to the festivities by running a Tombola at the event. This engaging activity not only offers attendees the chance to win exciting prizes but also supports the organisation's mission of finding loving homes for retired greyhounds.

The Christmas Craft Fair, taking place from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM, promises a magical atmosphere where visitors can meander through diverse stalls, savour delicious treats, and discover gifts for their loved ones. What's even more exciting is that entry to the event is free, ensuring that everyone can join in on the celebration.

Meet our loveable greyhounds.

Meet BRGT: Learn About Greyhounds and More

Beyond the festive fun, the BRGT team is looking forward to meeting and interacting with attendees. This presents a fantastic opportunity for those interested in learning more about greyhounds to engage with knowledgeable volunteers. The team will be more than happy to share insights into greyhound care, their gentle nature, and the joy they bring to homes.

Giving Back: Adoption Opportunities

The Hove Christmas Craft Fair is not only about celebrating the holiday spirit but also about giving back to the community. BRGT invites those considering adding a furry friend to their family to explore the possibility of giving a retired greyhound their forever home. Representatives will be on hand to provide information on adoption procedures, answer questions, and connect potential adopters with these beautiful and deserving dogs.

Gifts and treats for loved ones.

Support and Celebrate: Join BRGT at the Fair

Come and support the Retired Greyhound Trust and head to the Hove Christmas Craft Fair for some joy, generosity, and the chance to make a difference in the lives of retired greyhounds. BRGT is looking forward to sharing the holiday spirit with the community and hopes to see you there!

Event Details:

Date: Friday 1st December 2023

Time: 16:00-19:30

Location: Coral Brighton & Hove Greyhound Stadium, Nevill Road, Hove, East Sussex, BN3 7BZ