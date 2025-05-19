Bright young talents celebrate My Chichester in new art show

Young artists shone at a winners’ celebration at the launch of New Park Centre’s My Chichester art exhibition.

The event marks the launch of the Centre’s golden anniversary celebrations, commemorating 50 years of serving the Chichester community as a thriving cultural and creative hub.

In conjunction with the Chichester Art Trail, the exhibition showcases the winning and runner-up entries from young artists aged five to 16, whose imaginative and heartfelt depictions of Chichester capture the spirit of the city through their eyes.

Allison McDonald-Hughes, centre manager at New Park, said: “We were absolutely blown away by the quality, creativity, and passion that came through in the entries. This exhibition is a joyful tribute to the talent of local children and a perfect start to our 50th anniversary celebrations. We’re incredibly proud to have been founded on the site of the former Sussex Central School for Boys, and it feels very fitting to mark this milestone by spotlighting the next generation of Chichester’s creatives.

“The competition, themed My Chichester, invited children to share what makes their city special, be it landmarks, loved ones, pastimes, or personal memories. Entries were judged across the three key stages by Iolanda Martinho, co-founder of London-based gallery August+Co.”

Iolanda said: “We were truly impressed by the imaginative depth and individual expression in the entries. It’s a privilege to be part of a project that both uplifts young artists and enriches the local cultural landscape.”

Tonie Ellis, owner of Chichester’s specialist framing shop Bond-a-Frame, which sponsored the event by hand-framing each winning piece, added: “We’re so pleased to be involved in this celebration of young talent. As a business that works closely with artists, it’s wonderful to have the chance to support budding creatives at the very start of their journey. The bespoke frames have really elevated the artwork and we’re proud to play a part in making this exhibition so special.”

As part of the prize, each winning artist will see their work exhibited in New Park Centre to the beginning of June and their artwork is also featured as postcards that will be sold to help raise funds for the Centre.

The exhibition is open to the public in the Café Bar and runs throughout the Art Trail season. For more information about New Park’s 50th anniversary celebrations, visit www.newparkcentre.org.uk.

Pictured: twins Robyn and Tawney were joint winners with beautiful watercolours of Chichester Cathedral from Bishops Palace Gardens.