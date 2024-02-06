Brighter Uckfield to receive King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighter Uckfield, who have been volunteering in the town for 18 years, first announced the news of their recognition in November 2023 as one of 262 groups across the UK and Channel Islands selected to receive the honour.

Now, they will receive the Award in a ceremony that members of the public are invited to attend.

The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ, will present the crystal and certificate to Brighter Uckfield on Thursday 15 February 2024, with guests invited to arrive by 1.45 PM ahead of the ceremony’s 2.00 PM start.

Members of Brighter Uckfield pose with Wealden MP, Nus Ghani.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Graham Peters DL, and Deputy Lieutenants, Sarah Stonor DL and Carola Godman Irvine DL, will also be present at the ceremony, alongside Uckfield Town Mayor, Councillor Jackie Love.

Honorary President and co-founder of Brighter Uckfield, Mr Ian Smith, will accept the Award before members of Brighter Uckfield are invited to join the Lord-Lieutenant, Vice Lord-Lieutenant and Deputy Lieutenants for an official photograph.

Afterwards, members of the group, along with attendees and key members of the community, will be invited to meet the Lord-Lieutenant over refreshments.

The ceremony should then conclude by 3.00 PM.