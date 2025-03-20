Brighton: "a play about judgement, about anger and the need to let go of anger"

The Approach by Mark O’Rowe, directed by Mark Wilson, is the latest production at Brighton’s NVT from March 21-29.

Tickets are available on www.ticketsource.co.uk/newventuretheatre or phone 01273 746118. Ticket price: £12 (£10 NVT members).

NVT spokeswoman Elysa sets the scene: “Three women, three conversations that span the gaps in time since they each last met. Because they only meet in pairs, it is us, the audience, who come to see what each chooses to hold back and the decisions they make about who they most feel able to trust with the stories of their lives.

“This is a play about judgement, about anger and the need to let go of anger. But it is also a play about connection and how keenly the need to find it again drives each of them to take risks with what is and is not revealed in their attempts to recreate their past relationship. Inevitably, as with any play dealing in people’s lives, this one not only contains passages of reflection and regret but also moments of great humour.

“Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Mark 0’Rowe is one of Ireland’s leading playwrights. In the Approach the specific details that change from conversation to conversation tell the real deeper story.”

Mark Wilson’s directorial work at NVT includes Talk, The Crucible, A Streetcar Named

Desire, A View from the Bridge and Our Lady of Sligo.

Mark said: “It is that very strong sense of humanity that first drew me to consider this play. Because, yes, I think there can be times when we each make choices about what we might say and the words we’ll use depending upon who we are talking to and what we hope the outcome will be. That is what this play is about and why it so compellingly demands our close attention.”

Evening performances: 7.30pm. Matinee: Sun, March 23 at 2.30pm. No evening

performances on Sun/Mon Evenings. One hour 15 minutes, no interval.