Brighton alterations business launches winter clothes drive for the homeless

Brighton-based clothing alterations business The Zip Yard has launched a Winter Clothes Drive in partnership with local charity BHT Sussex.

L-R - Lauren Townsend, Guy Hayes

Customers of The Zip Yard and other residents are being encouraged to drop off their unwanted warm winter clothing to The Zip Yard store in Brighton (29 Queens Road) for distribution to the BHT’s day centre First Base, which supports those who are homeless and/or sleeping rough. As part of the drive, The Zip Yard is offering its seamstressing skills free of charge to repair any donated items.

Lauren Townsend, owner of The Zip Yard Brighton, said: “We wanted to give something back to the community, and the very nature of our business means people are always bringing in their clothes for repairs and alterations. As part of the Winter Clothes Drive with BHT Sussex, we’re offering our services to repair items brought in by the public so that they are all in good condition to go on and keep people warm in the continuing cold weather.

“At this time of the year, lots of people are having wardrobe clear-outs and replacing older items with new ones received at Christmas or bought in the sales, so it’s the perfect time to drop off coats, hats, thermals, gloves and thick winter jumpers. Through its outreach and First Base day centre, BHT Sussex does an incredible job combating homelessness, creating opportunities and promoting change. We’re looking forward to helping them distribute donations.”

Guy Hayes, operational manager for BHT Sussex, added: “Winter is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness or sleeping rough – the temperature often dips below freezing and our day centre is often a source of warmth and comfort.

“Support from local businesses like The Zip Yard is incredible for us, and the Winter Clothes Drive will give individuals the opportunity to give otherwise unused items that might have gone to landfill or charity shops straight to our clients who need them right now. It’s a brilliant initiative and we hope people will utilise The Zip Yard’s drop off point when they are clearing out their wardrobes.”