Brighton and Hove Wood Recycling Project opens new premises in Lewes

Brighton & Hove Wood Recycling Project has recently opened a new outlet at Clay Hill just outside Lewes to compliment its store at Oakley House on Edward Street in Brighton. Wood Store Lewes: A26/ Old Uckfield Road, Clay Hill, Lewes BN8 5RU. We are crowdfunding to make it happen and to buy a new vehicle.

Founded in 1998, the Project was the first of its kind in the country, dedicated to recycling waste timber. Leading the way as a pinnacle of the local circular economy, we are a registered charity and our aims are:

· protecting the environment by conserving resources – collecting, recycling, and re-using reclaimed waste wood, operating throughout East and West Sussex.

· educating and promoting behavioural change – through both educational materials and the collection, re-use and sale of sustainably-produced timber and timber products, all at greatly reduced costs to the public.

Staff out collecting waste wood

· changing lives, relieving unemployment and social exclusion – by providing jobs, work placements, training, qualifications, mentoring and volunteering opportunities for local people. Our focus is on supporting those disadvantaged in the job market through any form of mental or physical disability, social exclusion, or vulnerability.

The Wood Store collects used timber from demolition and renovation projects so it can be reused and recycled. In 2022, the Project prevented 686 tonnes of timber from going into the waste stream, saving 342 tonnes of carbon emissions. Our collections use less fuel than skip collection, and reusing and recycling wood displaces timber from logging.

Additionally. In 2022, the Project trained 70 people, and created 16 local jobs. Our volunteers come from a wide range of backgrounds including ex-offenders, those coming through substance abuse, learning difficulties, or mental health issues. Outcomes for our volunteers are very successful, building confidence and self-esteem, and moving into jobs and careers such as carpentry and joinery, or undertaking accredited qualifications, often at Brighton's MET college. Some of the money raised will go towards supporting our volunteers while they are trained, for example with travel expenses.

The Project is crowdfunding for a new van and to support the trainee programme at the Lewes premises.

Trainee learning to make furniture

At our Lewes and Brighton stores, staff are always on hand to help customers with questions. All our construction timber is sold a third cheaper than other outlets, and we also stock a range of wooden furniture and shelving made by our volunteers from reclaimed wood.