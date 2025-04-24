Brighton-based band Slung offer hometown date and debut album

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:05 BST
Brighton-based band Slung will headline the Green Door Store in Brighton on May 3 on the back of their new single Class A Cherry which takes “inspiration from sex work and the power dynamics at play within that profession.”

The track features on their debut album In Ways which is out on May 2 via Fat Dracula. The band is Katie Oldham – vocals; Ali Johnson – guitar; Ravi Martin – drums; and Vlad Matveikov – bass.

The strings in the song were composed and performed by an Ukrainian group called Kaska Studio String Section.

Katie said: “This song was inspired by strippers, escorts and sex workers and the power dynamics that come with that profession. It’s told from the perspective of a woman weaponising the male gaze that she must endure regardless and advising others to use it for their own advantage.”

Spokesman James Wallace said: “With shades of metal, grunge and an all-round plethora of alternative influences, In Ways has been breathed into life by Slung through the supreme ability of its members and their vision. The band’s line-up is completed by the accomplished Ali Johnson on guitar and powerhouse rhythm-master Ravi Martin on drums. Katie’s storytelling and the compelling way she brings together personal, lived experience with more abstract, conceptual ideas and characters, comes to the fore via a collaborative combustion of its members’ experiences, circumstances and accomplished musicianship.

“Slung’s sonic universe is a veritable musical supernova, with the band’s members referencing influences as far-reaching as Deftones and Baroness, Wednesday and MJ Lenderman, Queens of the Stone Age and even Chappell Roan and Fleetwood Mac.”

