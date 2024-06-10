Brighton Bash Carnival launches crowdfunding campaign to support event at St. Anne's Well Park, Hove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brighton Bash Carnival, which takes place on Saturday 27th July, has announced a new crowdfunding campaign to support its upcoming event at St. Anne's Well Park in Hove.

Known for its lively atmosphere, diverse performances, and community spirit, this event has grown into a new carnival, which has previously been a cherished event for locals and visitors alike.

The Brighton Bash Carnival, aims to draw thousands of attendees this year, offering a rich tapestry of music, dance, art, and food. It serves as a platform for local artists and performers to showcase their talents and promotes a sense of unity and celebration within the community. However, organising such a large-scale event comes with significant financial challenges.

In response to these challenges, the carnival organisers have set up a crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising the necessary funds to ensure the event's success. The funds will be used to cover various costs, including permits, security, stage setup, performers’ fees, and amenities to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Bud Johnston, Co-founder of the event said: “Our goal is to make the Brighton Bash Carnival accessible and memorable for everyone. With the support of the community, we can continue to celebrate our shared culture and bring people together in a joyous and inclusive environment.”

The crowdfunding campaign invites contributions of all sizes, emphasising that every donation makes a difference.

St. Anne's Well Park, with its beautiful greenery and ample space, provides an ideal setting for the carnival’s array of activities. From live music and dance performances to family-friendly activities and food stalls offering global cuisines, the event promises something for everyone.

Community members and supporters can contribute to the crowdfunding campaign by visiting: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/brighton-bash-carnival

For more information on how to support the Brighton Bash Carnival and details about the event, visit BARCO’s website.