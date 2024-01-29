Brighton charity for older people receives donation from charitable foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Time to Talk Befriending received the £400 donation from the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by one of the customers at the Society’s Rottingdean Agency.

Time to Talk Befriending provides services proven to overcome loneliness and social isolation experienced by older people.

Andrew Haughey, manager of Yorkshire Building Society's Agency in Rottingdean, said: “I’m delighted to be able to support such a worthy local charity, not just the beneficiaries but also those who are involved with helping make such positive changes to people’s lives. I’m proud that we are able to help those less well-known charities and that our local community is able to benefit.”

Emily Kenward, Jean Mason and Andrew Haughey

Emily Kenward, Founder & CEO of Time to Talk Befriending, said: “Receiving this donation means a lot to the charity because not only will the funds help us overcome loneliness experienced by older people, but the nomination came from one of our scheme members, which adds even more value. We are truly grateful to be supported in this way. So on behalf of our staff, volunteers, and the amazing older people at Time to Talk Befriending – thank you.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

In 2022, the Charitable Foundation passed the £9million mark for donations to charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

