A young woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a collision in Brighton.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Whitehawk Crescent around 6am this morning (Saturday, August 19) to a ‘report of a woman in her 20s being hit by a vehicle’.

"She was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; driving whilst unfit through drink; intentional strangulation; and assault of an emergency worker. He has been taken into custody, where he remains at this time.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the road is currently closed while officers continue to examine the scene.