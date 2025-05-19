Brighton: comedy crime caper and the optimism of love

Charles Edward Pipe is offering a nicotine-stained, absinthe-soaked, one-person crime-comedy play about love for the Brighton Fringe.

Jimmy Made Parole will be at Grania Dean Studio (Lantern Theatre @ ACT) from May 23-25, 17:00 (0hr55) (£12/concessions £10 via lanterntheatrebrighton.co.uk; 01273 917272; or brightonfringe.org) before heading off to other fringes including Edinburgh and Bath.

It comes from Charles’ own Low Bar Theatre as it makes its Brighton Fringe debut, with Charles also making his solo show debut with the tale of a roguish ex-con preparing for a date on the same day he gets released from jail.

Starting with nothing but the shirt on his back, Jimmy must scam, swindle and scheme to acquire money, flowers and a suit to make it to the restaurant on time. The show explores the optimism inherent to love, Charles explains.

“My previous projects were also crime comedy-themed theatre shows. They were called Five Short Plays Loosely Linked by the Theme of Crime, and then Four More Short Plays Loosely Linked by the Theme of Crime. I love crime comedy. I love shows about scoundrels and rogues, people who are on the wrong side of the law, but, you know, they've got a heart of gold, potentially. So taking that through line, that thematic link of crime comedy, I wanted a chance to really delve deeper into one character. With the short play anthology format, I didn't have much of a chance to do that. So this play was a deliberate opportunity to really dive into one character's psyche and motives.

“Jimmy is a very interesting character. He's a real, as I say, scoundrel and rogue. He's chronically averse to doing any kind of hard work or doing anything honest, really. If there is an opportunity to scheme or swindle, he will take it without putting all that much thought into it. He's quite a short-sighted person in terms of planning for the future. But he's also, he's very optimistic and very hopeful. He believes sincerely, deep in his heart, that things will work out for him, even if the evidence suggests the exact opposite is true.

“And he's in love. That's what the show is about. He gets out of jail, on parole. And that very same evening of the day he gets out of prison, he has a date. And the show is about him getting ready for that. He's got no money. So he needs to find money in order to buy himself a suit, buy flowers, pay for the date. And the show is about the various misadventures he goes on to try and get money for this date.”

As for the title of the company Low Bar Theatre, as Charles explains: “Low Bar Theatre is really just me. It's a more official way of talking about the shows that I produce. Low Bar Theatre sounded more official than just saying my name! But actually the title comes from a joke which came from my first play that was basically a pun about a bar in a pub being too low. It was a joke that I really, really liked but the actor that had to deliver the line said it was terrible and was convinced that it would fall horribly flat and was very worried about having to say it because it was so bad. But in the end it turned out to be one of the funniest jokes in the show!”