Photos have emerged from the scene of a fire in Brighton last night (Wednesday, March 29).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at a building in Crowhurst Road just before 6.30pm.

The fire was affecting a two-storey commercial building, near Brighton police cells – Sussex House – used as storage and a gym, the fire service said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos show the large emergency response at the scene – where six fire engines were mobilised. Crews used four breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets, along with the aerial appliance, to put the fire out. Utilities were isolated and there were no reports of injuries, according to the fire service.

A social media update at 8pm read: “We remain at the scene. Power to the building has been isolated. We continue to use breathing apparatus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 9pm, the operation had been ‘scaled back to two fire engines’.

A fire service spokesperson added: “Police and ambulance also attended. Please continue to avoid the area.”

Have you read?: Man caught dealing cocaine in Brighton and Hove gets jail sentence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six fire engines were mobilised at the height of the incident in Crowhurst Road, Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six fire engines were mobilised at the height of the incident in Crowhurst Road, Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Six fire engines were mobilised at the height of the incident in Crowhurst Road, Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell