Brighton community invited to write their will for a donation to Martlets in Will Writing Month

Twelve local Will writers have teamed up to offer an exclusive Will writing offer as part of Martlets Will Writing Month this May.

Martlets is inviting local people to plan for their future and book a place in their Will Writing Month between 2 and 31 May 2023.

Twelve local Will writing experts – from Newhaven to Portslade - have offered to give their time free of charge to people in exchange for a donation to Martlets, the local hospice charity which provides expert care and support for people living with terminal illness and their families across Brighton and Hove, the Deans and Havens. People who book an appointment with one of the participating Will writers are asked to give a £150 donation for a single Will or £250 for a joint Will.

Setting up an appointment is simple to organise, just choose from one of the Will writers listed on Martlets’ website and contact them during the booking period April 3 – 28.

Grant Phillips, Gifts in Wills and Grants Executive at Martlets said: “We understand that thinking about what happens after you are gone isn’t easy. However, getting your Will professionally written means that you’ll have peace of mind that your wishes will be followed and that people or causes you want remembered are going to be properly looked after. Will Writing Month is the perfect opportunity to get organised whilst also helping raise funds for Martlets to provide life-changing hospice care.”

There is no obligation to leave anything to Martlets in your Will, however data published by Martlets shows that one in three of their patients are cared for thanks to donations left in Wills.

Martlets offers expert hospice care to people over the age of 18 who live in Brighton and Hove, the Deans or the Havens. This care is provided for free, thanks to the support of our local community, including gifts left in Wills. Leaving a gift in a Will to Martlets is a way to secure your legacy as Martlets care for generations to come.