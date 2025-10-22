Brighton date as Lack of Afro aka Adam Gibbons offers new direction

Lack of Afro aka Adam Gibbons headlines Brighton Patterns on October 31 on the back of his new album Love Dealer which came out on October 10, an album which has taken him in a new direction.

“It is always exciting and nerve racking (when you release an album),” he says. “I think this is my tenth or 11th album proper. I've released under different names and pseudonyms and you never really get used to it. It's always a mixture of nerves and excitement and just maybe feeling frustrated because you just want to get it out there. I've heard it so many times and have been thinking about it for such a long time. I run my own label.

“I love the album and I'm really proud of it but I just want it out there, and it's a funny thing that when it's released, an album just doesn't feel like yours anymore. The moment it's out then it's like it's gone.

“For me for this album, I wanted to do something that was in a different direction. My albums have always been fairly eclectic but based around funk and soul and hip hop. I wanted this one to have a different sound. It was a conscious decision to move more into nightclub land and make a much more of a dance-floor related album. It was a conscious decision to get much more disco orientated which is linked to my other music, obviously. It has always been there. It's always been something I love.

“But I just didn't want to make the same album again as my last one. That would have just been too easy to do. This needed to be different. I've been doing this for nearly 20 years and with each album you always wonder whether it could be your last. It’s very weird working in this industry today. Things have changed so much, and I'm very aware that I am no longer new anymore. I just don't take anything for granted.

“Plus I know that it doesn't get easier. I think I know the work involved in writing an album and it really is a big undertaking. You go through so many different stages. It's a real emotional rollercoaster. You go through various stages of happiness and doubt. You write a track and you think this is great and then you sleep on it and then the next day you think it is awful so you start thinking it must be somewhere in the middle. So you sleep on it again and the next thing it is the greatest thing that you've ever written and then you sleep on it again and the next day it is absolutely the worst thing you've ever done! It can be quite daunting!”

Plus there is the pressure: “I've been a professional musician for quite some time time, and that’s always a concern. You are wanting to put the food on the table, but the world is so different now. The industry is changing all the time. Now it is all about streaming and online. In the olden days a musician made music and the promoters promoted it but now you've got to be doing everything yourself, and I suppose you just realise that making an album is a really special endeavour.”

As for that name, Lack Of Afro: “I can't remember who came up with it. I was at university, and I went on a big night out as you do. I was doing music production and you had to come up with a name to start writing your own tracks and the next day I woke up with this name. My friend thinks he came up with it but I just don’t remember that!

“But essentially the name is because I was a white guy releasing essentially black music. All my heroes are the black guys, and those were the people that I was listening to. It was listening to those people that got me up and running. Lack Of Afro was a nod to that style of music and the very obvious fact that I was not black. But if I had known that I would still be doing this 20 years later, I think maybe I might have picked a different name!”