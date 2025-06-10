Brighton date "captures part of the musical spirit of modern day Southern Africa"

Natty (contributed pic)

This June Natty returns to the UK for his first headline tour since 2019 and is releasing The Divine Trinity Remix EP.

On June 19 he plays Brighton Concorde II.

A spokesman said: “The EP is a collaboration with musician, rapper, singer and producer Mrisi, who has remixed three tracks from Natty’s acclaimed new album The Divine Trinity. Like Natty, Mrisi is a South African who grew up in the UK, and each remix is in a different South African style – Kwaito, Amapiano and Afro House.

“A gifted musician and skilled producer, Natty effortlessly moves across genres, creating an uplifting, conscious musical mix that is defiantly difficult to pigeonhole, as influenced as it is by rock and folk as it is by roots and reggae.

“Out now, the EP’S lead track Hurt Not The Earth has been remixed in Kwaito style, the sound of the South African townships that developed in the late 80s. The EP also Includes an Amapiano remix of Mountains and an Afro-House remix of Open Up Your Heart.”

Mrisi explains: “The idea for the three genres was Natty’s and was a natural response to the original songs. Mountains is Amapiano, the current sound of South Africa and one of its biggest exports. Hurt Not The Earth is Kwaito, the precursor to Amapiano and the voice of the townships from the late 80s to early 2000s. Both Natty and I feel a strong nostalgia for that sound. And Open Up Your Heart is Afro House – a timeless, bass-driven genre that blends modernity with deep roots in South African culture.”

“Mrisi, like myself, infuses a lot of his roots into his music, blending traditional vibes with the modern sounds,” adds Natty. “Kwaito and South African House Remind me of my youth when I would visit my family in Lesotho and Johannesburg. South Africa is a unique place for music. The innovation and technical ability is very inspiring. Amapiano is a relatively new genre and so between these three genres I feel like we have captured part of the musical spirit of modern day Southern Africa, which means a lot to me.”