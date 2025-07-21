Brighton date for world stage premiere of Single White Female
Dates include January 9-17 at the Theatre Royal Brighton.
Spokeswoman Angela Pearson said: “Starring multi-talented actor and singer Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Abigail’s Party), this brand-new stage play, written by author, journalist and broadcaster Rebecca Reid is a bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 movie from Columbia Pictures and bestselling book by John Lutz that thrilled audiences around the world and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel.
“Opening on January 9 at Brighton’s Theatre Royal, the show then embarks on a tour across the UK and Ireland until June 13.
“Full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling, this new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.
“Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start-up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel.”
Kym Marsh said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand new and thrilling play to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage.”
Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Heart of Rock and Roll – Broadway, Guys & Dolls – West End, The Baker’s Wife – Menier, NYC) and from the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Single White Female “will captivate, shock, and explore just how far we’ll go to find – and keep – family together”, Angela said.
