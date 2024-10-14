Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the return of the recently refurbished Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre alongside the historic Concert Hall, Brighton Dome’s autumn season promises an eclectic mix of inclusive, accessible events featuring acclaimed productions and artists from across the UK and beyond.

Spokeswoman Katie Fowler said: “The new musical from Breach Theatre, After the Act, is co-produced with Brighton Dome and considers the impact of Section 28 on real lives through a lens of pride, protest, humour and an original, 80s synths-packed live score. “Elsewhere, comedian, performance artist and cult favourite, Lucy McCormick brings her critically acclaimed cabaret Lucy & Friends to Brighton, connecting with audiences the only way she knows how: via a chaotic and hilarious mix of pole dancing, cat impressions and clairvoyance.

“The ever-evolving performance-installation Of All the People in the World uses grains of rice to represent human statistics and tell unexpectedly moving stories about the planet’s 8.2 billion inhabitants. Talawa Firsts – an annual celebration of the most exciting new Black British theatre makers and writers – comes to Brighton for the first time, staging a comedy-drama double bill that explores the subjects of hospitality and modern relationships.

“Interactive VR adventure In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats invites audiences to step back in time to the heart of the 1980s acid house scene, with rave culture further explored in a lunchtime talk from BIMM Music Institute lecturer and music journalist James Kendall. Orchestral Qawwali Project, led by singer Abi Sampa and composer Rushil Ranjan, will transcend musical boundaries with their seamless blend of Western orchestral and choral traditions, Indian Classical and Sufi Islamic music, fresh from sold-out performances across the UK and Middle East.

“Nigeria’s celebrated QDance Company will explode onto the stage with their exuberant Re:Incarnation, an ode to Nigerian culture through a fusion of movement, music, fashion and art. World-renowned flamenco guitarist Paco Pena’s Dance Company presents Solera, which sees the raw talent of a new generation of young dancers tempered by the elegant, understated mastery of Pena’s playing and in Afrique en Cirque, Canada’s Kalabante Productions delivers a charming, high-energy combination of circus, dance and music inspired by daily life in Guinea.

“The brand-new inaugural Brighton Dome Comedy Festival has a fully BSL-interpreted line up, including improv from Taskmaster’s Kiell Smith-Bynoe, stand-up from Brighton-based Maisie Adam and refugee comedy collective No Direction Home making one of their first appearances outside London. In a UK comedy festival first, a teen-friendly version of Brighton’s biggest comedy night, Live at Brighton Dome, will take place simultaneously to the grown-up edition and for younger children, Phil Kay’s Gimme Your Left Shoe will give everyone a turn in the limelight.

“In the music programme, Making Tracks is an artistic residency from the Scottish Highlands which brings together world class musicians from all corners of the globe to showcase collaborations inspired by the natural world. Sunday morning Coffee Concerts return in an opportunity to experience high quality chamber music from across the centuries, from Bach and Beethoven to a new commission from acclaimed Scottish composer Electra Perivolaris, in the surrounds of the beautifully refurbished Corn Exchange. Also returning to Brighton Dome this autumn is Blue Camel Club, the biggest learning-disabled club night on the south coast.

“Mesmerising folk quartet CALAN perform tracks from their highly anticipated new album, Nefydd, which uses harp, guitar, fiddle, accordion and song to bring to life stories from Welsh folklore. Leveret, a collaboration between three of England's finest folk musicians Andy Cutting (button accordion), Sam Sweeney (fiddle) and Rob Harbron (concertina), promises consummate musicianship, compelling delivery and captivating spontaneity.

“For families, the enchanting Stories of a Watersprite explores an underwater world in need of change and The Glass Slippers re-imagines Cinderella with new twists and turns. Inspired by this season’s family shows, children and families can also attend Playmakes arts and crafting sessions, which encourage creativity through collaging, puppetry and model making.”