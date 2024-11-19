Brighton Early Music Festival confirms new co-artistic directors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Early Music Festival – known as BREMF – has announced the appointment of soprano Hannah Ely and recorder player Olwen Foulkes as co-artistic directors.

Spokeswoman Cathy Boyes said: “These exciting musical leaders bring a wealth of experience and a fresh outlook to one of the UK’s most innovative early music festivals.

“Hannah and Olwen are well known to BREMF audiences and performers, having previously been part of the Festival’s young artists scheme, BREMF Live. They have both performed at the Festival in musical ensembles and opera productions and have mentored other artists. “The Festival was founded in 2002 and has been a major player in the cultural life of Brighton & Hove since then, initially under founding co-artistic directors Deborah Roberts and Clare Norburn, and since 2017 under the artistic direction of Deborah Roberts. With this exciting new artistic leadership, BREMF will continue to explore and present the rich treasure trove of early music in exciting new ways, offering audiences unique and engaging experiences.”

Mirella Marlow, chair of trustees, added: “We are delighted to welcome Hannah Ely and Olwen Foulkes as our new co-artistic directors. Their combined talents and innovative artistic vision will build on the Festival’s reputation for excellence and accessibility. We can’t wait for our audiences to start enjoying events developed and curated by them.”

Hannah said: “Having been a part of the BREMF family for over ten years, to say that joining the team as co-artistic director is an honour and a privilege is an understatement. Deborah Roberts’ passion and dedication to the Festival as well as the early music scene in the UK has been profoundly inspiring to me. She empowered me as a female director and I know I will always carry her guidance with me. From the multiple BREMF ensembles, the young artists scheme and resulting growing network of alumni ensembles, to the impressive number of volunteers and of course the loyal audience, there is so much to celebrate. Based in Brussels, I hope to strengthen our position within the international early music scene, something Deborah worked hard to protect.There’s much to live up to but I can’t wait to work with the brilliant team alongside my talented friend and colleague Olwen Foulkes to ensure her legacy continues to thrive.”

Olwen Foulkes added: “I am so excited to begin working alongside the whole community at BREMF as co-artistic director with my wonderful colleague and friend Hannah Ely. BREMF has an extraordinarily creative energy which artists, audiences, volunteers, and all of the community contribute to. I am looking forward to working with the whole team to celebrate this and help to create the festival’s next chapter. I became part of the BREMF family several years ago as part of the BREMF Live programme, and Deborah’s guidance, vision and creativity was incredibly inspiring and formative for me. Deborah developed such an exciting and multi-faceted Festival and it is a complete honour and privilege to step into this role.”

Brighton Early Music Festival (BREMF) is one of the UK’s largest and most progressive early music festivals. Founded in 2002, BREMF is dedicated to making music from the past 1,000 years relevant and exciting for today’s audiences. The Festival features a wide range of performances, workshops, and educational programs, attracting both local and international artists and audiences. Each Festival usually consists of around 20 events, grouped around three weekends in late October, with pre-festival events during September and early October offering opportunities to participate in workshops, find out more about programmes, and experience the Festival for the first time. Outside the Festival, BREMF regularly programmes events featuring its choirs and performing groups.