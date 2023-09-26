Emergency services were seen responding to a fire in Brighton last night (Monday, September 25).

A photographer sent in these pictures showing fire engines and police cars at Down Terrace at about 10pm.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 21.53 to Down Terrace in Brighton. We sent three appliances and we use four breathing apparatus. We used one of our main hoses to deal with the fire.”

The fire service said one woman was led to safety and added that a fire investigator would be sent in this morning (Tuesday, September 26).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property in Down Terrace, Brighton, around 9.50pm on Monday (September 25). One woman was able to flee from the address and fortunately, suffered no serious injury. The fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw what happened or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1532 of 25/09.”

Sussex Police also said the fire has reignited this morning (Tuesday, September 26). Brighton and Hove Police confirmed on Facebook at 10.44am: “Down Terrace is closed between its junctions with Plumpton Road and St Luke’s Road. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and find alternative travel routes where possible.”

