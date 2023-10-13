BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Brighton fire latest: Albion Hotel blaze was likely started by discarded cigarette

The cause of a huge fire in Brighton this summer has been revealed.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Thursday, October 12, that the fire at the Albion Hotel on July 15 was accidental.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “A fire investigation has concluded that it was likely started by a discarded cigarette which had not been completely put out. Businesses are reminded to ensure they have up to date fire risk assessments. Guidance can be found here: www.esfrs.org/fire-risk-assessments.”

Read More
Read more: Brighton fire in photos
Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton on Sunday morning, July 16. Photo: Eddie MitchellFirefighters continued to tackle the blaze at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton on Sunday morning, July 16. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton on Sunday morning, July 16. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Old Steine and part of Kings Road were closed while firefighters tackled the blaze that broke out in July. ESFRS said that firefighters from Preston Circus, Newhaven, Hove, Lewes, Eastbourne, Pevensey, as well as appliances from West Sussex, attended the scene. An Incident Command Centre was also set up and other emergency services and agencies including Sussex Police, The Environment Agency and Water Board took part in the efforts to control the fire and minimise damage.

Related topics:BrightonWest SussexThe Environment Agency