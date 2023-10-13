An ESFRS spokesperson said: “A fire investigation has concluded that it was likely started by a discarded cigarette which had not been completely put out. Businesses are reminded to ensure they have up to date fire risk assessments. Guidance can be found here: www.esfrs.org/fire-risk-assessments .”

The Old Steine and part of Kings Road were closed while firefighters tackled the blaze that broke out in July. ESFRS said that firefighters from Preston Circus, Newhaven, Hove, Lewes, Eastbourne, Pevensey, as well as appliances from West Sussex, attended the scene. An Incident Command Centre was also set up and other emergency services and agencies including Sussex Police, The Environment Agency and Water Board took part in the efforts to control the fire and minimise damage.