Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus celebrate very special anniversary year

It’s a massive year ahead in 2025 for Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Including their usual core events, they are planning to do 20 things to mark 20 years – and are currently finalising their plans

Simon Watts, PR & marketing co-ordinator with BrightonGMC, is delighted to say that the anniversary comes at a really good time for the chorus: “The chorus is in a really healthy state. We have the largest numbers ever. We are 130-strong now and we’ve got a great diverse range of men aged from 20 to about 85. We've had 38 new members join us in 2024 alone. I know quite a few choirs are struggling particularly since Covid but we are doing really well. We've done a lot of outreach work to encourage people to join us. The only entry requirement is that you have to self-identify as male and sing in the traditional male range.

“The chorus was formed in January 2005 by a group of friends who got together with their LBGTQ friends and allies. They were bemoaning the fact that there was no queer space for them to socialise and they were all very much into music and singing. They formed the chorus back then, and still a number of those founding members are part of it now.

“They just found that there was not the chance for like-minded people to come together. Back then there was not a very big music scene within the queer community in Brighton. The whole gay men's chorus movement was started in the US and they were aware of that and they thought that with Brighton being the second gay capital in the UK they should do something about it. It was also about the camaraderie and the friendship and benefiting from the involvement of making music and performing but also about delivering the message around LBGTQ rights and to fight for the cause.

“We have three founding principles which are singing, socialising and support. They are on similar levels. It is all absolutely about enjoying singing and performing together. We are a non-audition choir. Anybody can join. You don't even have to be able to read music. We have a very open entrance policy.

“But the second element is to bring together like minded-people in a safe space where they can totally be themselves and express themselves without any judgement. It's about support. We are a band of brothers. We've all had trials and tribulations in our lives but this is a place where we can come together and sing and enjoy friendship and being together. It's also about entertaining people, supporting our local LBGTQ community and also our local non- LBGTQ friends.”

We live in a more tolerant society in the UK now but there is still a need to push and still a need to raise awareness: “If you look at the political and global situation, certain jurisdictions are rowing back and certain civil liberties are being withdrawn. We are more relevant than we have ever been. This country is more liberal than ever but you should never take human rights for granted because things could change. If you look at the trans situation, the trans population is still being vilified in this country and we stand up for them. We have a number of trans members and we want to keep pushing.

“But we feel that we can bring that message of tolerance and acceptance and non-judgement through our actions. We are fighting for that but our platform is about bringing joy and fun and excitement and entertainment to people. No matter who you are or what you are like or what you look like, you should be free to enjoy your life.”

Core events this year will be a performance at the Brighton Fringe Festival where they will be looking back at 20 years, a retrospective about who they are and where they came from but also remembering lost friends: “Sadly a lot of members have come and gone and are no longer with us.”

In July the chorus will do its annual pride show as a 20th birthday celebration, and they're hoping to bring two or three international choirs to come and celebrate with them. The chorus will also do their traditional Christmas show in 2025. The other events in the proposed 20 are being worked on now and will include outreach events and appearances.