Brighton & Hove Albion partners with Survivor’s Network to support male survivors of sexual assault
The campaign, run by Survivor's Network and male survivor charity partner 1in6.uk, aims to engage men who may be suffering in silence.
The statistics show us that 1 in 18 adult men are affected by sexual abuse or assault (statistic from RCEW) and at least 1 in 6 men are affected by sexual violence over their lifetime (1in6.uk charity research), both these statistics are thought to be higher given the social stigma and barriers that men face when speaking up about their experiences of sexual abuse or assault.
"We want to invite men to start the conversation about sexual violence and consider how they can best support a friend, brother, partner, child or father who may be affected." (A spokesperson from Survivors' Network.)
Survivors' Network and 1in6.uk are running a social media giveaway for 2x Albion vs Brentford tickets running from the 13th to the 19th of November. As well as this, BHA has asked some of their players to record messages to fans this IMD to show their support and promote the charity's services.