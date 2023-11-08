Brighton & Hove Albion partners with Survivor’s Network to support male survivors of sexual assault

This international men's Day, Brighton & Hove Albion are throwing their support behind male survivors of sexual violence by endorsing their local rape crisis centre's campaign.

The campaign, run by Survivor's Network and male survivor charity partner 1in6.uk, aims to engage men who may be suffering in silence.

The statistics show us that 1 in 18 adult men are affected by sexual abuse or assault (statistic from RCEW) and at least 1 in 6 men are affected by sexual violence over their lifetime (1in6.uk charity research), both these statistics are thought to be higher given the social stigma and barriers that men face when speaking up about their experiences of sexual abuse or assault.

"We want to invite men to start the conversation about sexual violence and consider how they can best support a friend, brother, partner, child or father who may be affected." (A spokesperson from Survivors' Network.)