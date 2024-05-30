Brighton & Hove Wood Recycling Project launches crowdfunding campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brighton and Hove Wood Recycling Project - AKA “The Wood Store” - (charity registration number 1192660) has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £100K to enable it to diversify revenue streams following a reduction in its established wood supply from large-scale commercial construction projects.

This has led to the charity, which has been in operation for 25 years, facing a drastic reduction in the monies it receives from these projects for taking back and recycling ‘waste’ timber and the availability of high-quality wood to sell to the public or make into furniture in its volunteer-driven workshops. This squeeze on revenue came as the charity worked to reestablish its financial stability following two years of disrupted trading during the COVID pandemic.

“Covid followed by the sudden economic downturn and reduction in commercial building projects has severely impacted The Wood Store’s financial viability at a time when promoting the circular economy and recycling valuable resources such as timber is becoming a focus of public concern,” said Pete West, Chief Executive Officer, from the Brighton and Hove Woodstore. “This crowdfunding initiative aims to give the charity twelve months breathing space to diversify revenue streams, strengthen its ability to support the wider ‘recycle and reuse’ economy in East Sussex, and return to financial sustainability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which is part of the Community Wood Recycling a national network of 28 social enterprises and Charities, has stores in Brighton and Lewes and is focused on the recycling and reuse of timber while training volunteers in basic life and carpentry skills to get them back into paid employment, combating social isolation and offering low-level mental health support. In addition to the crowdfunding campaign, the charity has onboarded new Trustees with a wide range of commercial skills, reduced day-to-day operational costs, and will be applying for charitable grants, however, without additional funds quickly, it will struggle to stay in operation in the short-term.

The Brighton and Hove Wood Store

The crowdfunding initiative is aimed at both corporate and individual giving. The charity hopes to attract local, B-Corp businesses to become sponsorship partners or commission bespoke furniture from The Wood Store. Individuals can also get involved via The Wood Store’s crowdfunding page, or by popping into the Brighton or Lewes Wood Stores to show their support. The Wood Store plans to do additional fundraising initiatives in the coming weeks including carpentry workshops and selling specially designed small household items to support the crowdfunding activities.