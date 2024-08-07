According to the BBC, approximately 500 people had gathered in the city by 7pm.

Some protesters reportedly held Stand Up to Racism posters, while other anti-immigration protesters were also reported at the scene.

These protests follow the tragic events in Southport last week – and the subsequent public disorder that followed in towns and cities across the country.

Here’s a selection of pictures, and a video, from this evening’s protest in Brighton, courtesy of Eddie Mitchell.

There are also protests happening this evening in Hastings. Follow our live coverage here.

Brighton: Hundreds of protesters take to the streets – in pictures Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Brighton this evening (August 7). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

