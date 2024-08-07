Brighton: Hundreds of protesters take to the streets – in pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 7th Aug 2024, 20:11 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 22:23 GMT
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Brighton this evening (August 7).

According to the BBC, approximately 500 people had gathered in the city by 7pm.

Some protesters reportedly held Stand Up to Racism posters, while other anti-immigration protesters were also reported at the scene.

These protests follow the tragic events in Southport last week – and the subsequent public disorder that followed in towns and cities across the country.

Here’s a selection of pictures, and a video, from this evening’s protest in Brighton, courtesy of Eddie Mitchell.

There are also protests happening this evening in Hastings. Follow our live coverage here.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

