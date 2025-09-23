Brighton Italian Festival offer a three-week celebration of Italian culture

The very first Brighton Italian Festival (BIF) takes place from October 2-24 – a three-week celebration of Italian culture, community, and creativity.

Curated and directed by journalist and film-maker William Ranieri, the festival will showcase the best of Italy through live music, comedy, gastronomy, film, workshops, and special cultural events. Designed to strengthen the links between Brighton and its Italian community, BIF promises to become a staple of the city’s cultural calendar, with plans already underway for the 2026 edition. More details on www.brightonitalianfestival.com

Simon Gray will be presenting an Italian Opera Concert on Friday, October 24 in the Paganini Room at the Old Ship Hotel.

“I am delighted and honoured to have been invited by William Ranieri to present an opera concert as part of the Brighton Italian Festival. My company has been performing opera productions and concerts in Brighton, Sussex and across the UK for the past 40 years.

“This programme features music from operas by some of the great Italian composers including Verdi, Puccini, Bellini, Donizetti, Rossini and Mascagni. Mozart is also featured. Although he was Austrian, many of his operas were written in Italian so justify their place in our concert.

“There are thirty-eight singers taking part including eight soloists – Lindsey McKee, Karen Orchin, Veronica Brooks, Eleanor Lakin (sopranos); Grace Lovelass, Hilary Andrews (mezzo-sopranos); Matthew Connolly (tenor) and Simon Wilson (baritone).

“The programme will feature arias, duets, trios, quartets, and choruses including The Easter Hymn from Cavalleria Rusticana; The Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves from Nabucco; Nessun Dorma from Turandot; The Humming Chorus from Madama Butterfly; The Brindisi from La Traviata; arias and ensembles from La Cenerentola, Tosca, La Boheme, Norma, Rigoletto, Cosi fan Tutte, The Marriage of Figaro and many more.

“It's going to be wonderful performing in the same room where the great violinist Paganini once played. We hope the combination of all the wonderful voices taking part will raise the roof of the Paganini Room and thrill our audience with the passion of Italian opera.”

Festival highlights include:

• October 2 – Meet Monty @ Brighton i360: an evening with Marco Montemagno, one of Italy’s most influential digital entrepreneurs and communicators, in a rare UK appearance.

• October 4 – Launch Event @ Horatio Bar, Brighton Pier: live performances from Italian-Brightonian bands to kick off the festival in style.

• October 5 – The Italian Scooter Job: a Vespa charity ride inspired by The Italian Job, culminating at Quadrophenia Alley.

• October 10 – La Notte Italiana: DJs, Negroni cocktails and prizes for the most stylish Italian look.

• October 17 – Italian Techno Night: Italian DJs based in Brighton bring Mediterranean energy to the dancefloor.

• October 20 – Comedy Night @ Komedia: cross-cultural stand-up comedy with Italian and British comedians.

• October 24 – Opera in the Paganini Room: a unique performance in the very room where Paganini once played.

Workshops will also feature pasta and pizza-making sessions, wine pairings, language meet-ups and family-friendly activities.

Director William Ranieri said: “I’m proud to bring the first Italian Festival to Brighton, a city that thrives on culture and diversity. This is a festival made to stay, and we’re already planning the 2026 edition.”