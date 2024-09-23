Brighton Jazz Festival is back for four days of top gigs on the Palace Pier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Jazz Festival returns for 2024 with four days of music from Thursday to Sunday, September 26 to 29 on the Palace Pier.

Spokesman Jack Kendon said: “This is the fourth year of the festival and it’s as big, bad and beautiful as ever. We are presenting four nights of the very best in UK and international jazz, bringing together all flavours from the tradition to the cutting edge.”

Claire Martin | contributed

Tickets on sale at: https://www.brightonjazzfestival.co.uk/; https://m.facebook.com/Brightonjazzfest; and https://www.instagram.com/brightonjazzfestival

“Thursday night features two contrasting saxophone maestros – Ronnie Scott’s regular Rachael Cohen brings her quartet, young prodigy Sean Payne brings his.

“On Friday it’s the New Generation Jazz takeover with a pair of the most exciting jump-up acts around – from Hong Kong via London, TJoe and the NBTM, and from the north east, the mighty Knats. Both bands created a sensation at this year’s Love Supreme.

“Saturday we are proud to present the sole UK appearance this year from Patrick Bartley Jnr, famed as the number one sax man in Emmet Cohen’s legendary NYC sessions, now resident in Japan. Patrick will be accompanied by award-winning UK pianist Deschanel Gordon and his trio. The critically acclaimed multi-generational QOW TRIO complete the evenings line-up.

“Sunday is a blue-ribbon selection of UK jazz royalty. International legends on their respective instruments Tim Garland and Jason Rebello renew their amazing duo partnership, then the UK’s top jazz vocalist and local hero Claire Martin brings her all-star quartet to round off the festival. There are a wealth of daytime events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday showcasing the best of the vibrant local jazz scene - see our website and social for updates.

2024 is set to take the festival to another level.”