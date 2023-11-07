Brighton leaders join the party to celebrate Black History Month

Delighted Brighton’s Mayor and council leader have been treated to a celebration of culture, dance and food organised by a local optician celebrating Black History Month.

The event, hosted by Specsavers Brighton on North Road, brought together dignitaries and business leaders to support and highlight the contribution the Black community makes to business in the city.

Council leader Bella Sankey and the Mayor, Cllr Jackie O’Quinn, joined staff and customers as well as charity CEO Grace Toby from the Open Minds Project to enjoy a series of events showcasing charities and businesses from the city and surrounding area.

Mayor, Cllr Jackie O’Quinn says: ‘I was delighted to attend the Black History event and was bowled over by the warmth and good-natured kindness of the people I met. I particularly enjoyed seeing the wonderful collection of children’s books by Black authors and I had the chance to meet Nduwisi Uba who encourages young children to learn chess to develop strategic skills.

Cllr leader joins Specsavers team

‘As a historian, I am particularly interested in Black History as I know it has often been under-represented in the past. It has been a wonderful month of celebrations in Brighton and Hove and it’s been an honour to meet members of the Black business community from our city.’

Cllr leader, Bella Sankey says: ‘I really enjoyed the celebration of Black History Month hosted by Specsavers on North Street. I learned more about Open Minds Project who provide books about Black family life to schools in our city and spoke to their brilliant trustees. I also met Uloma and heard her trailblazing story. As a mixed-heritage woman I’m proud to “salute our sisters’” and celebrate the contribution Black women make to Brighton and Hove.’

One such remarkable story is that of Uloma, an optometrist from Nigeria, who embarked on a journey of excellence by pursuing her training in the UK. Today, she stands as a shining example of Nigeria's impact on the UK's professional landscape, working with dedication and passion at Specsavers Brighton. Her journey is a testament to the diversity, talent and unity that enriches British society.

Uloma says: ‘I have been so excited to share my story and journey with everyone who has come to the store to celebrate Black History Month. It’s been so much fun sharing my culture, traditions, and the odd dance. I believe that events like this help highlight the contribution that the Black community makes to local business and economy.’

Mayor joins Grace Toby from Open Minds Project and store director Lateef Iqbal