A man who was hit by a bus in Brighton remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident, involving a bus and a pedestrian, happened at about 2.30pm on St. James's Street on Sunday, May 7.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man from Brighton, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains, police said.

Police cordoned off St James's Street after the Brighton man was hit by a bus. He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are investigating the collision, and want anyone with dashcam or phone footage, or anyone who saw what happened, to come forward.