Police are appealing for any witnesses or relevant footage after a man was injured in a collision in Brighton.
The incident, involving a bus and a pedestrian, happened at about 2.30pm on St. James's Street on Sunday, May 7.
The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man from Brighton, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains, police said.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are investigating the collision, and want anyone with dashcam or phone footage, or anyone who saw what happened, to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or email [email protected] and quote serial 794 of 07/05 or quoting Operation Herb.”