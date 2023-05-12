Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Brighton man who was hit by a bus remains in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries - as police renew witness appeal

A man who was hit by a bus in Brighton remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 12th May 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:40 BST

Police are appealing for any witnesses or relevant footage after a man was injured in a collision in Brighton.

The incident, involving a bus and a pedestrian, happened at about 2.30pm on St. James's Street on Sunday, May 7.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man from Brighton, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains, police said.

Police cordoned off St James's Street after the Brighton man was hit by a bus. He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo: Eddie MitchellPolice cordoned off St James's Street after the Brighton man was hit by a bus. He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police cordoned off St James's Street after the Brighton man was hit by a bus. He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are investigating the collision, and want anyone with dashcam or phone footage, or anyone who saw what happened, to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or email [email protected] and quote serial 794 of 07/05 or quoting Operation Herb.”

