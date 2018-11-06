Brighton missing girl in Churchill Square mystery solved

Police investigating a report of a possible child abduction in Brighton have confirmed the little girl is safe and sound.

A police helicopter was called out and officers made extensive searches and initiated publicity after a report a man may have picked up a small child and walked off in Western Road, at the Western entrance to Clarence Square on Monday afternoon (November 5).

Police said no reports of missing children were received.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, police say a Brighton man contacted officers as a result of news and social media coverage to say the image released by police of man and child was of him and his three-year-old daughter, who had been reluctant to go home at the time.

Officers have been to their address and confirmed the information.

Police reported was she was safe and sound, asleep, at home.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is clear that the person who first called police in the afternoon had misinterpreted what they saw but was acting in perfectly good faith.

“Our thanks go to all news media and social media users who helped spread the word.”

Related:

Possible child abduction at Churchill Square shopping centre in Brighton