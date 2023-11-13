Brighton Open Market spreads festive cheer with a series of four exciting Christmas markets

The festive period is fast approaching, and Brighton Open Market is gearing up to make it truly special with a series of four fantastic Christmas events that are sure to get everyone in a celebratory mood. With the focus on supporting local businesses, enjoying delicious food and drink, and shopping for unique gifts, Brighton Open Market boasts an excellent Christmas shopping experience this winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In addition to these fantastic events, Brighton Open Market features a diverse range of permanent traders and studios, including incredible cafes, food and drink vendors, artists and clothes and gift shops. So, you can shop for a wide variety of goods and enjoy the festive atmosphere all while supporting independent businesses.

BOM: Vegan Market Saturday, 2nd December

Brighton Open Market's popular Vegan Market gets a festive makeover! This event is a must-visit for plant-based food lovers and anyone in search of unique gifts, crafts, beauty products, and more. With free entry from 10am to 5pm, you can stock up on Christmas goodies and gifts from a variety of excellent traders, enjoy a scrumptious brunch, treat yourself to a mouth-watering lunch, and explore the fabulous stalls. This is the place to be for all things vegan and festive!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOM: Christmas Maker's Markets Saturday, 25th Novemberand Saturday, 9th December

Don't miss the BOM: Christmas Maker's Markets on these two special Saturdays. Here, you can explore a wide array of unique, handmade art, gifts, crafts, treats, homewares, and clothing created by super-talented local Makers. Whether you're searching for that one-of-a-kind gift or looking to treat yourself, this is the place to find unique, lovingly crafted items that you won't find anywhere else. And, of course, our amazing shops and cafes will be open, so you can explore all the delights that Brighton Open Market has to offer.

BOM: Food and Drink Market Saturday, 16th December

Experience the first-ever Christmas Food and Drink Market at Brighton Open Market. Alongside our fabulous permanent traders, you'll discover a delightful range of Christmassy goodness from local and independent suppliers. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on tasty Christmas treats and find that special something for your holiday celebrations. Plus, it's completely under cover.

To make your Christmas shopping experience even more enjoyable, The Drop Brighton will set up a pop-up bar serving delicious craft beer and mulled wine, adding an extra touch of warmth to the Christmas celebrations at Brighton Open Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t wait to bring these festive events to Brighton," said a spokesperson for Brighton Open Market. “These Christmas events are a fantastic chance to support local traders and discover unique gifts and treats. We invite everyone to join us and visit our unique and vibrant community market."

Brighton Open Market is the place to be this winter, with its array of unique, locally sourced products and a buzzy, welcoming atmosphere. Save the dates and make your way to Brighton Open Market for these unique Christmas events.