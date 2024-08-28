Brighton Paradox podcast returns to ask ‘what is the future for Brighton & Hove?’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular podcast The Brighton Paradox has returned with its highly anticipated second series. Hosted by Richard Freeman, the podcast continues its exploration of the cultural, economic and social complexities of Brighton & Hove, a city renowned for its innovation, creativity and contradictions.

With a fresh focus on the city’s post-pandemic reality, the new series delves into pressing questions surrounding Brighton’s future: Is the city thriving or struggling? Can it sustain its creative and progressive identity while addressing the urgent needs of its residents?

The Brighton Paradox offers a platform for influential voices from the city's tech, arts, business and community sectors, providing a multifaceted view of Brighton's unique challenges and the potential solutions on the horizon.

The podcast is supported by notable partners such as Brighton & Hove Albion FC, the University of Brighton and EQ Investors, amplifying real-world discussions about innovation, collaboration and sustainable progress.

Richard Freeman, host of the Brighton Paradox

Series two promises to be a thought-provoking journey, with each episode tackling a different aspect of Brighton’s evolution in a rapidly changing world:

Episode One: Mycelium

The series kicks off with an exploration of Brighton’s underground networks, likened to the mycelium that sustains ecosystems. This episode uncovers the hidden yet powerful connections between the city’s creatives, technologists, and community leaders, and discusses how these networks need nurturing to truly flourish. Key voices include Helen Jewell, Creative Director of The Old Market, and Rose Tighe from Brighton AI, who highlight the importance of resilient, inclusive and ethically driven innovation.

Episode Two: Impatience

This episode delves into the impatience driving Brighton's creative and business communities to take action. While frustration can spur tangible projects and policy changes, the episode warns that without collaboration, this impatience risks leading to fragmentation. Contributors like Curtis James, storyteller and creator of the Class Divide podcast, and Cllr Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, offer insights into how this dynamic energy is being channelled into meaningful change.

Episode Three: Renewal

In 2024, Brighton finds itself at a crossroads, with many businesses and institutions either closing or refocusing their efforts. This episode examines whether the city is merely surviving or on the brink of a renaissance. Discussions range from the opportunities within Brighton’s tech sector to the challenges faced by small businesses. Gavin Stewart, Head of Brighton’s Business Improvement District (BID), and Susuana Amoah from ONCA Gallery are among the voices contributing to this critical conversation.

Episode Four: Growth

The final episode of the series tackles the controversial issue of growth in Brighton, where economic expansion often conflicts with the city’s social values of inclusion and creativity. The debate centres on how Brighton can grow in a sustainable, equitable way that benefits all its residents. From the potential of AI as an equaliser to the importance of environmental sustainability, this episode brings together diverse perspectives on how Brighton can achieve balanced growth.

The Brighton Paradox continues to appeal to listeners interested in community building, urban development, technology and the intersections of culture and economics in modern cities. With its commitment to highlighting both the challenges and opportunities facing Brighton & Hove, series two is set to be an essential listen for anyone invested in the future of this unique city.

For more information and to listen to the podcast, visit https://alwayspossible.podcastpage.io/podcast/the-brighton-paradox/episode/the-brighton-paradox-mycelium or follow The Brighton Paradox on your favourite podcast platform.