Brighton Pavilion residents least likely in the country to know neighbours or feel like they belong

By Mark McVitieContributor
Published 13th May 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 14:48 BST
People in Brighton Pavilion are the most likely of any constituency in the UK to say they do not feel as if they “belong” in the UK.A staggering 44% of people in the southern constituency, represented by Green Party Caroline Lucas MP, answered “not strongly” when asked about whether they feel like they “belong to the UK”.

Eight of the top 10 who feel like they do not belong in the UK were Scottish constituencies with Bristol Central, the only other English seat on the list, coming in fourth.

Meanwhile, six of the top 10 constituencies who feel most strongly that they do belong to the UK, lie within urban areas, whereas four are located in rural areas. Of these 10 constituencies, eight of them lie specifically in the North East of England.

Brighton Pavilion was an outlier in several more areas of the landmark survey conducted by the Belonging Forum. Its residents were also the most likely in the UK to say they don’t know their neighbours (44%) and the least likely to feel like they belong to the local area.

With the coast on residents’ doorstep, the constituency also topped the list of constituencies where people answered “no interest at all” (43%) when asked if they wanted “more spaces for people to meet” (e.g. community centres, libraries, youth centres).

The research aims to examine social isolation and people’s sense of belonging in modern Britain, as well as inform a series of policies and initiatives which the Belonging Forum will campaign for, known as the Charter for Belonging.

TABLE: Top constituencies for people reporting they feel strongly/not strongly that they belong to the UK

TOP 10 FOR “STRONGLY”

TOP 10 FOR “NOT STRONGLY”

Hexham

80%

Brighton Pavilion

44%

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

80%

Glenrothes and Mid Fife

42%

Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor

80%

Dundee Central

42%

North Northumberland

80%

Bristol Central

41%

Stockton West

80%

Dunfermline and Dollar

41%

City of Durham

79%

Alloa and Grangemouth

41%

Hartlepool

79%

Paisley and Renfrewshire South

41%

Christchurch

79%

Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

41%

Houghton and Sunderland South

79%

Edinburgh North and Leith

40%

Bishop Auckland

78%

Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

40%

Kim Samuel, Founder of the Belonging Forum and author of On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation, said:

“Our research – the first of its kind in the UK – has identified acute issues regarding loneliness and social isolation in communities across the UK.

“Feeling a sense of belonging extends beyond interpersonal connections to encompass a broader sense of connection to place, power, and purpose – for all people in society.

“Belonging to your community and country is a very important element in this – and it is worrying that a significant proportion of residents in Brighton do not feel rooted in their local area or wider country.

Informed by the research, our Charter for Belonging will outline common sense and affordable ways to help people mix with different generations, overcome shared challenges, and form lasting connections with others in their community – whilst also providing the safe spaces to do so.

“We need our public, private and third sectors to come together to take decisive action to address this issue—and we now want to hear from the public about what policies and initiatives they want to see us campaign for.”

