Brighton Pier gets ready for a Christmas bop!

Get ready to jive and swing with the UK’s number one band in the genre, The Jive Aces, at Horatio’s Bar on the Brighton Palace Pier on Saturday 16th December at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm).

The Jive Aces are not only Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, but also a worldwide sensation.

They have performed at prestigious events such as the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, the People’s Strictly Come Dancing, and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

They have also collaborated with stars like John Travolta, Van Morrison, and Jamie Cullum, and won the Boisedale Award for best London band from Jools Holland himself!

The Jive Aces will delight you with their high energy show, featuring festive favourites and their new single, the classic French love song La Vie En Rose with a jive twist.

You will also enjoy the rock n roll tunes in their unique style, and the DJ set by Colin “Kalamazoo” Tenn.

Don’t miss this spectacular night of fun and music, and join the dance floor if you feel like it!