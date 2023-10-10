BREAKING
Brighton primary school hosts Dame Kate Dethridge for official visit

Staff and pupils at Moulsecoomb Primary School have welcomed Department for Education Regional Director Dame Kate Dethridge for a visit.
By Phil CoppleContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Moulsecoomb Primary School is part of The Pioneer Academy Trust, a network of primary schools across the South East focused on providing the best possible education for children inside and out of the classroom.

Dame Dethridge was treated to a tour of the school to view for herself the fantastic learning facilities available for children as a result of the investment made by The Pioneer Academy Trust. Pupils spoke about the positive impact this is having on their learning and how this is helping set them up for a bright future, while staff detailed the support they now receive with teaching and curriculum resources.

The highlight of the tour was the fantastic Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision, which ensures the youngest children get off to the best possible start upon joining the school. These facilities include a Learning Snug for reading and enjoying stories outdoors, a mud kitchen for imaginative play, and water features with pumps which children can operate themselves.

Dame Dethridge with Moulsecoomb pupilsDame Dethridge with Moulsecoomb pupils
Dame Dethridge with Moulsecoomb pupils

Children also spoke about their experience within school, both learning in the classroom and enjoying the multitude of enrichment and extracurricular opportunities available. They spoke about the benefits of the ‘Pioneer Passport’, a promise from The Pioneer Academy Trust to offer each child seven activities to try out by the age of 7 and 11 more by the age of 11.

Pioneer Passport activities might include visiting a farm and beach, castle, and art gallery, building a den in a forest, or performing Shakespeare. This gives them a structured, balanced, curriculum outside the classroom as well as within it. All of these activities are paid for by Pioneer.

Millie, aged 10, a pupil at Moulsecoomb Primary School, said: "Dame Kate was a headteacher once and now is in charge of lots of schools in the South-East. She chose to visit our school because she had heard how amazing it is!"

Adam Sutton, Headteacher at Moulsecoomb Primary School, said: “We were honoured to have Dame Kate Dethridge come to visit our primary school. The children were so excited to take her around the school and show off everything which makes us special.

“This was also a great opportunity for staff to talk about the journey to becoming an academy, and the improved development opportunities they’ve received through joining The Pioneer Academy Trust. It was great to showcase how the school is in such a strong position through joining the academy trust.”

