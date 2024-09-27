Brighton pub wins prestigious CAMRA award
Thursday 26 September marked the official launch of the 2025 edition of the Good Beer Guide (GBG). The Brighton & South Downs branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is delighted to announce that The Evening Star in Brighton will be presented with an award for the longest continuous entry of 33 years in the Guide. This is a fantastic achievement; there are over 400 pubs in the branch area and on average, fewer than 40 are selected by the branch to appear in the Guide each year.
This year is also the 50th anniversary year of the Brighton & South Downs branch of CAMRA. To mark this joint anniversary, a special event is being held at the Evening Star starting at 2pm on Saturday 28 September. The presentation will be made to the pub at 3pm by acclaimed beer writer, Emma Inch, Beer Writer of the Year 2018 and Chair of the British Guild of Beer Writers 2021-3. All are very welcome to attend.
Mark Hazell, from The Evening Star, said
"We are very much looking forward to celebrating our award for the longest continuous entry on 28 September, when we will be joined by CAMRA and some of the people who have contributed to the ongoing success of the Evening Star over many years.
Jason Phillips, Chairman of Brighton & South Downs branch of CAMRA said,
"I would like to congratulate Mark Hazell and Peter Halliday as joint owners, on their fantastic success. It is a great feat to be included in the Good Beer Guide, and to be included for over 30 years continuously is a remarkable achievement.
If you want to help select pubs for the 2026 Good Beer Guide then get involved with your local CAMRA branch. More info here: https://brighton.camra.org.uk/ "
