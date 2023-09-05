Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust: giving greyhounds a second chance

In the village of Twineham, West Sussex, there exists a sanctuary of love, compassion, and care. This haven, known as the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust, has silently been transforming the lives of countless greyhounds for over four decades. It stands as an emblem of hope and a shining example of what can be achieved when devoted individuals unite to provide a second chance for these retired racing dogs.

Ariana, initially a shy girl but once she gets to know you is playful and mischievous.

Established in 1978 by a group of ardent dog enthusiasts who could not bear to see greyhounds, who had dedicated their lives to the racetrack, face uncertain futures. Their mission was straightforward yet profound: to provide retired greyhounds with a new lease on life, rehabilitate them, and secure them loving forever homes.

The core of the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust lies in its unwavering commitment to the rehabilitation and care of these majestic animals. When greyhounds retire from the racetrack, their futures often appear uncertain. The trust steps in to offer these remarkable animals the care and attention they so desperately need. This includes medical treatment, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and socialisation to help them transition from the track to domestic life.

The trust's dedicated team of dedicated staff and volunteer’s labours tirelessly to ensure that each greyhound receives personalised care, addressing any physical or emotional challenges they may have acquired during their racing careers. Their goal is to assist these dogs in rediscovering the pleasures of life as cherished pets.

Jax, an affectionate and friendly boy who loves playing with toys, especially footballs.

Beyond their efforts in rehabilitation, the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is committed to educating the public about the joys of adopting greyhounds and dispelling myths surrounding this noble breed. Many individuals mistakenly believe that retired racing greyhounds require excessive exercise or are challenging to train as pets. The trust actively works to debunk these misconceptions, showcasing the gentle and adaptable nature of greyhounds.

Regular outreach events, adoption fairs, and social media campaigns serve to spread the word about the trust's work and the distinctive qualities of retired greyhounds. Through these initiatives, they have successfully increased awareness and adoption rates in Brighton and the surrounding areas.

One of the most heartening elements of the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is its unwavering dedication to finding forever homes for these retired athletes. The trust carefully evaluates potential adopters, ensuring that each greyhound is paired with a loving family capable of providing the time, space, and commitment these dogs deserve.

Moreover, the trust extends ongoing support and guidance to adoptive families, helping them navigate the joys and challenges of embracing a retired greyhound into their lives. This approach has yielded countless success stories where once-overlooked greyhounds have found their way into the hearts and homes of caring individuals and families